CBI registers new case against Sisodia

Manish Sisodia, a jailed former deputy chief minister, was charged on Thursday with a new crime—misusing his position of authority and engaging in ‘political espionage’ through the city’s Feedback Unit.

The troubles of 51-year-old Sisodia, who was already detained by the Enforcement Directorate after being arrested by the CBI in the excise policy case, worsened after the agency on Tuesday filed a new case against him and five others for alleged criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, forgery, and violations of the Prevention of Corruption Act, AAP claimed.

According to them, the agency arrested Sisodia, an IRS officer from the 1992 batch, Sukesh Kumar Jain, who was then the secretary of vigilance, and retired CISF DIG Rakesh Kumar Sinha, who was serving as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s special advisor and a joint director in the Feedback Unit.

Together with Gopal Mohan, counsellor to Kejriwal on anti-corruption matters, and retired assistant commandant of the CISF Pradeep Kumar Punj, who was functioning as deputy director of the Feedback Unit, the case also involved retired assistant director of the Intelligence Bureau Satish Khetrapal.