Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Army crashes near Mandala hills area in the state of Arunachal Pradesh

On Thursday, March 16, an Indian Army Cheetah helicopter crashed near the Mandala Hills region of the state of Arunachal Pradesh. Pilot rescue efforts are currently under place. The helicopter was reportedly doing an operational sortie near Bomdila when it lost communication with the ATC at around 9.15am, according to Lieutenant Colonel Mahendra Rawat, the public relations officer (PRO) at Defense Guwahati.

‘It is said to have crashed west of Bomdila, close to Mandala. Search teams have been organised,’ Lt. Col. Rawat continued.

Further information is awaited.

This incident in Arunachal Pradesh more than two years after 13 personnel of the Indian Air Force (IAF) died after their AN-32 aircraft crashed on June 3, 2019 after taking off from Assam`s Jorhat.

The aircraft was headed for Mechuka Advanced Landing Ground (ALG) in Arunachal Pradesh when it lost contact with ground authorities at around 1 pm.

After massive search and rescue operations, the wreckage of the aircraft was located by a Mi-17 chopper.The remains of IAF personnel were retrieved on June 20 from Arunachal Pradesh where the aircraft crashed.