Days after infant dies after choking on breast milk; mother, kid dies by jumping into well

Thodupuzha: A woman and her son were found dead inside a well on the premises of their house on Thursday morning in Upputhara near here in Idukki district. The incident happened two days after her newborn died from choking on breast milk. The deceased are Liji (38) and her son Ben Tom (7), a native of Kaithapathal in Upputhara panchayat of Idukki district.

The incident took place at Liji’s house near Pooppara, Idukki at around 6 am on Thursday. It is assumed that the woman jumped into the well with her son at around 6 in the morning. The other day Liji’s 28-day-old child had died after choking on breast milk. Liji was deeply distressed by the death of the newborn. The baby’s funeral was held on Wednesday.

On Thursday morning, when all the relatives left for church, Liji and her son remained home. When the relatives returned from church, they could not find the duo at home. Their bodies were found in the well of the house in a search that ensued. The bodies were recovered by Kerala Fire and Rescue Service personnel. Family members said Lija was distressed following the death of her 28-day-old infant. Two years ago, another child of Lija had also died.