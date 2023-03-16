Idamalakkudi child marriage: ‘Groom’ detained after two months

At Idamalakkudi, the man who had married a 17-year-old girl and assaulted her was apprehended by police.

T Raman, a Kandathikkudi native who was detained by Munnar Police on POCSO accusations, is a 45-year-old male. In addition, it is the first POCSO instance reported in Idamalakkudi, the State’s first tribal village.

The 17-year-old girl was married to Raman, who is already married and has two kids, and made to live with him since last January. The incident took place in mid-January. After that, the police opened an investigation into a child marriage. But at that time, the ‘groom’ had escaped to Tamil Nadu.

The police team rounded up his house at night and apprehended him at 3 in the morning based on the information that he had reached his Kudi.

After the incident, he had made numerous trips to see Kudi. He used to retreat into the wilderness, though, when he learned that the Police would arrive from Rajamala Pettimudi after travelling for around 18 kilometres.