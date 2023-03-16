Kerala’s government signs an agreement with a startup that provides a home bio-waste solution

According to a government announcement, each bin can accommodate 25 to 30 days’ worth of bio-waste from a family of up to five people.

The collected bio-waste needs to have inoculum added daily, mixed, and set away. The garbage in the first bin would have converted into manure by the time all three are full, the minister claimed.

At least 78 local organisations, including the Kozhikode Corporation and the Ettumanoor Municipality, have a contract in place with the company for the supply of geebin, according to Vasavan.

According to the minister, the Kozhikode Corporation alone has purchased Geebin units for 26,250 homes through its Amrut Plan for Rs 11.5 crore.