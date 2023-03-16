Legendary lead guitarist of the rock band Queen, Sir Brian May receives a knighthood from Britain’s King Charles III

The legendary Queen lead guitarist Sir Brian May was awarded a knighthood by King Charles III of Britain on Tuesday (March 14) at Buckingham Palace, according to the royal family. May was given the title of ‘Knight Bachelor’ in recognition of his charitable and musical work.

He attended the ceremony with his wife, former UK TV soap opera star Anita Dobson. A tweet from Queen’s official account congratulated him. ‘Rise Sir Brian May,’ the sign said. May joins other performers who have won the same coveted honour, such as Elton John, Paul McCartney, Mick Jagger, and Rod Stewart.

Sir Brian Harold May is the lead guitarist of the band Queen. Other than being an artist, he is also an astrophysicist. He wrote numerous hit songs for Queen ‘We Will Rock You,’ ‘I Want It All,’ ‘Flash,’ ‘The Show Must Go On,’ and many more.

May was ranked no 26 on Rolling Stone’s list of the 100 Greatest Guitarists of All. Later in 2012, the ‘Guitar World’ magazine readers poll ranked him as the ‘second greatest guitarist’ of all.