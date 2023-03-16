Multinational drug maker AstraZeneca has let go of its 103 employees; Sales employees up in arms

The latest layoffs in the pharmaceutical sales industry occurred at AstraZeneca (AZ) Pharma India Ltd, a global pharmaceutical corporation, which fired 103 workers from its “primary care” business. 51 of these sales staff members declined the pharma major’s offer of the voluntary retirement plan (VRS), while 52 of them did.

Two medications, Betaloc, a beta blocker, and Imdur, a medication recommended for anginal discomfort, were sold by AZ India’s primary care business. Sources claim that the corporation is combining its marketing efforts for these therapeutic category portfolios with those of its other divisions.

“AZ India has unlawfully terminated the services of even those employees who did not accept VRS. Some of these employees are in their thirties and forties. Why would they want to seek voluntary retirement?” one of the employees who has refused the company’s offer asked.

Official reporting portals of 51 employees were blocked and the company transferred the termination compensation along with other dues directly into the bank accounts of these employees, another employee terminated by AZ India said.

On Wednesday, representatives of multiple pharma companies, including AZ India, Albert David Limited, Stadmed Private Limited, Karnataka Antibiotics and Pharmaceuticals Limited, and Sanofi Pasteur India Private Limited, amongst others, protested outside AZ India’s sales depot in southeast Delhi.