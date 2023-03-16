PM Modi is the front-runner for the Peace Prize: Asle Toje

Asle Toje, the deputy head of the Nobel Prize Committee, reportedly stated on March 15 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most likely candidate to win the Nobel Peace Prize. He remarked that India is becoming richer and more powerful under PM Modi’s leadership while praising his leadership.

India, according to Asle Toje, has a tradition of peace and is destined to become a superpower. As per reports, he added that only PM Modi is capable of establishing peace and is the one who can be most relied upon to avert conflict.

Importantly, Alse Toje serves as the Norwegian Nobel Committee’s vice chairman. It is significant to remember that this committee makes the selection for the recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize. In an interview with ABP News, Asle claimed that PM Modi is one of the most dependable ambassadors for peace in the world. The committee is located in India.

Asle added that India continues to be essential in keeping the continuing conflict between Russia and Ukraine under control. He continued by saying that PM Modi is a leader who not only cares about improving India and its economy but also makes a significant contribution to global issues.