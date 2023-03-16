Woman passed out while riding bike, died from injuries

A woman who had collapsed and fallen from her bike mid-ride and was being treated at the Kottayam Medical College Hospital passed suddenly on Wednesday.

Salim Kumar of Njaliakuzhi Mangalathu is the father of the deceased Arya (Animol-24).

At Thiruvalla, she worked for a private bank.

On February 28, an accident occurred near Idinillam, Thiruvalla, on Kavumbhag Road. When riding her bike foe field work, she passed out and fell off. The funeral service will start at 4 PM on Thursday. Bindu, her mother, and her sisters Athira and Kannan are still alive.