1989 businessman Nusli Wadia’s attempted murder case: two exonerated

On Thursday, a special CBI court in Mumbai exonerated two defendants in a 1989 case involving an alleged attempt on industrialist Nusli Wadia’s life.

Ivan Sequeira and Ramesh Jagothia, the two defendants, were exonerated by special judge S P Naik Nimbalkar for lack of evidence.

Because they planned to kill the industrialist, the two had been arrested.

According to the accused’s attorney, Wahan Khan, ‘The court concluded that the prosecution woefully failed to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.’ Four people were accused by the court in 2003 of ‘criminally conspiring to murder Wadia, then the chairman of Bombay Dyeing’: Kirti Ambani, Arjun Babaria, Ivan Sequeira, and Ramesh Jagothia.

During the trial, Babaria and Kirti Ambani passed away.

On July 31, 1989, a first information report (FIR) was filed for allegedly planning to assassinate Wadia over a business conflict.

On August 2, 1989, the Maharashtra government handed the investigation over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), although the trial didn’t start until 2003.