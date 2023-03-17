A visitor discovers a diamond at an Arkansas state park and dubs it ‘Big, Ugly Diamond’

At a state park in Arkansas, a visitor found a diamond and gave it the name ‘Bud’. David Anderson, the fortunate traveller who found the diamond near Murfreesboro, Tennessee, said, ‘That’s for ‘Big, Ugly Diamond.’

On March 4, Anderson at Crater of Diamonds State Park found the 3.29-carat brown diamond. Visitors find one or two diamonds each day in the park, which the administration lets them keep.

The man discovered the gem on a Saturday excursion while exploring the 37.5-acre diamond-hunting zone of the park, according to a news release issued on Wednesday by park officials.

‘At first I thought it was quartz but wondered why it was so shiny. Once I picked it up, I realised it was a diamond,’ Anderson said.

Anderson added that he has been visiting the park since the first time he heard about it on TV in 2007. ‘After I found my first diamond, a 1.5-carat white, I was hooked,’ he stated, adding that since then he has been able to find more than 400 diamonds.

Among his diamond collections are a 3.83-carat yellow diamond which he found in 2011 and a 6.19-carat white diamond which was discovered by him in 2014.