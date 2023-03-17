All England Open Badminton Championships: India’s Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand enter quarterfinals

Birmingham: In badminton, India’s women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand entered the quarterfinals of the All England Championships in Birmingham. Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Treesa and Gayatri defeated former world No. 1 pair of Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota by ‘ 21-14, 24-22’.

The world No. 17 Indian pair will next face Chinese combination of Li Wen Mei and Liu Xuan Xuan.

In Men’s Singles, India’s HS Prannoy lost to Anthony Ginting, Kidambi Srikanth was defeated by Kodai Naraoka. Last year’s finalist Lakshya Sen was defeated by Anders Antonsen. In Men’s Doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lose to Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang.