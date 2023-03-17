DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Dubai Global Village announces new timings

Mar 17, 2023, 05:58 pm IST

Dubai: Global Village in Dubai announced its new timings for the holy month of Ramadan. The popular tourist attraction will remain open from  6pm to 2am daily, to accommodate guests during Iftar and Suhoor timings.

Global Village has  also announced new offerings and special activities during the holy month. There will be a magnificent 30-piece arabesque Orchestra performing twice every night on the Main Stage.

