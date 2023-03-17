Dubai Global Village announces new timings

Dubai: Global Village in Dubai announced its new timings for the holy month of Ramadan. The popular tourist attraction will remain open from 6pm to 2am daily, to accommodate guests during Iftar and Suhoor timings.

Also Read: National Highways Authority of India announces temporary closure of this Highway

Global Village has also announced new offerings and special activities during the holy month. There will be a magnificent 30-piece arabesque Orchestra performing twice every night on the Main Stage.