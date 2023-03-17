Emirate in UAE announces official Ramadan working hours

Sharjah: Human resources authority in Sharjah announced the official Ramadan working hours for employees at the emirate’s government entities. The official working hours for ministries and federal authorities at 9 am to 2.30 pm from Monday to Thursday, and 9 am to 12 pm on Friday.

‘Departments, entities and institutions that operate in shifts shall determine the beginning and end of their official working hours according to their work systems,’ the authority said.

The official working hours follows the guidelines rolled out by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR).

For the private sector, the UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) recently announced that work shifts would be reduced by two hours during the holy month.