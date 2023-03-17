Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee appreciated against the US currency in the forex market. Positive trends in the domestic as well as global equity markets supported the Indian currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened stronger at 82.50 against the US dollar and fell to 82.54. Later, it rose marginally to 82.51, registering a gain of 25 paise. On Thursday, the Indian rupee settled at 82.76 against the US dollar, falling for the fourth day in a row.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was 0.28% lower at 104.12. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the Indian capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 282.06 crore.