Honda launches all-new Shine 100 in India: Price and features

Mumbai: Honda 2-Wheelers India has launched the all-new Shine 100 in the markets. The bike is offered at an introductory price of Rs 64,900 (ex-showroom, Mumbai) in the country. The bike will enter production from next month, while first deliveries will start in May 2023. The pre-booking has already began across company authorized dealerships in the Indian market.

Honda Shine 100 will be available in 5 colours- Black with Red Stripes, Black with Blue Stripes, Black with Green Stripes, Black with Gold Stripes and Black with Grey Stripes. The bike features all-black alloy wheels, aluminum grab rail, Side Stand with Engine Inhibitor and Combi-Brake System (CBS) with Equalizer.

Honda Shine 100 is powered by an all-new 100 cc OBD2 compliant PGM-FI petrol engine with Enhanced Smart Power (eSP). Honda Shine 100 will be available with a special 6-year warranty package (3 years standard + 3 years optional extended warranty) in the Indian market.