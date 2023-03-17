Indian Railways cancels several trains today: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has cancelled several trains scheduled to operate today. These trains were cancelled due to maintenance and operational related works. The list of cancelled trains comprises of Ambala Cantt Express, Singrauli Superfast Express, Hubballi Daily Passenger Special, Bathinda Special Express among others.

Indian Railways has requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app. The national transporter informed that tickets booked via IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.4 steps to confirm if your train is cancelled

List of Fully Cancelled Trains :

Train No 22429 Delhi jn. – Pathankot (DLI-PTK) 17.03.23

Train No 22430 Pathankot – Delhi jn. (PTK-DLI) 17.03.23

Train No 04651 Jaynagar – Amritsar Jn (JYG-ASR) 17.03.23, 19.03.23, 21.03.23, 24.03.23, 26.03.23, 28.03.23, 31.03.23, 02.04.23, 04.04.23, 07.04.23, 09.04.23

Train No 04652 Amritsar Jn – Jaynagar (ASR-JYG) 17.03.23,19.03.23, 22.03.23,24.03.23, 26.03.23, 29.03.23, 31.03.23, 02.04.23, 05.04.23, 07.04.23,09.04.23.

Train No 14331 Delhi Jn. – Kalka (DLI-KLK) 17.03.2023 to 10.04.2023

Train No 14332 Kalka – Delhi Jn. (KLK-DLI) 18.03.2023 to 11.04.2023

Train No 04523 Saharanpur – Nangal Dam (SRE-NLDM) 17.03.2023 to 10.04.2023

Train No 04524 Nangal Dam – Ambala Cant Jn (NLDM-UMB) 18.03.2023 to 11.04.2023

Train No 04590 Ambala Cant Jn – Kurukshetra Jn (UMB-KKDE) 17.03.2023 to 10.04.2023

Train No 04589 Kurukshetra Jn – Ambala Cant Jn (KKDE-UMB) 17.03.2023 to 10.04.2023

Train No 04584 Ambala Cant Jn – Panbari (UMB-PNP) 17.03.2023 to 10.04.2023

Train No 04013 Panbari – Ambala Cant Jn (PNP-UMB) 17.03.2023 to 10.04.2023

Train No 04579 Ambala Cant Jn – Ludhiana Jn (UMB-LDH) 17.03.2023 to 10.04.2023

Train No 04504 Ludhiana Jn – Ambala Cant Jn (LDH-UMB) 17.03.2023 to 10.04.2023

Train No 04578 Ambala Cant Jn – Saharanpur (UMB-SRE) 17.03.2023 to 10.04.2023

Train No 04139 Kurukshetra Jn – Ambala Cant Jn (KKDE-UMB) 17.03.2023 to 10.04.2023

Train No 04176 Panbari – Ambala Cant Jn (PNP-UMB) 17.03.2023 to 10.04.2023

Train No 04140 Ambala Cant Jn – Kurukshetra Jn (UMB-KKDE) 17.03.2023 to 10.04.2023

How to check list of cancelled trains:

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey

Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click on Cancelled Trains option

Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement