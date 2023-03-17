Lt Governor praises Delhi government for their commitment towards education

According to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, the AAP government’s emphasis on enhancing the educational system has made sure that kids are now performing well in the city.

On the first day of the budget session, Lt. Governor VK Saxena claimed the government is improving Delhi’s educational and medical facilities during his inaugural speech to the Delhi Assembly.

Mr. Saxena added, ‘New hospitals would add 16,000 beds while old hospitals are being improved,’ when discussing healthcare in the Delhi Assembly.