National Highways Authority of India announces temporary closure of this Highway

New Delhi: National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced a temporary road closure. The carriageways of National Highway-48 (Delhi-Jaipur Highway) between Rangpuri and Rajokari will be closed for 90 days. The road is closed due to construction work.

NHAI is constructing Dwarka Expressway under Bharat Mala Project, which will start from Dwarka Link Road near Shiv Murti on NH-48 (Delhi-Jaipur Highway). Under this project, two underpasses and one elevated section will be constructed on NH-48. Traffic near Shiv Murti intersection shall be diverted from the main highway to newly constructed slip roads.

Delhi police urged commuters going towards or coming from Gurugram/Jaipur to use Mehrauli-Gurugram Road. The travelers going towards Dwarka, Kapashera and Najafgarh can travel via Palam Road from Gurugram Road flyover.