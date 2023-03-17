Onion-loaded lorry plunges 30 feet deep at Malappuram’s Valanchery; 3 killed

Malappuram: Three persons were killed when a lorry lost control and plunged 30 feet deep near Vattapara hairpin turn at Valanchery in Malappuram district on Friday morning. The lorry was carrying onions and was going towards Chalakudy from Kozhikode when the accident happened.

The deceased are yet to be identified and the bodies are kept at the Valanchery hospital. Vattapara curve is an accident prone zone and the lorry lost control and fell 30 feet deep. The deceased were trapped inside the cabin of the lorry.