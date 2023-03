Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre in Abu Dhabi has announced a partial road closure from tomorrow. The authority has informed that a portion of the ramp on Wahat Al Karama Street will be closed from midnight on March 18. The ramp will reopen at 5am on March 20.

The authority urged motorists to drive carefully and abide by traffic rules and regulations.