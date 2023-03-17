Reliance Jio introduces 5G services in 34 more cities

Mumbai: Leading internet and telecom service provider in the country, Reliance Jio Infocomm launched its True 5G services 34 more cities. Now the high-speed internet service is available in 365 cities in the country.

‘Jio has achieved this milestone in just under 120 days since the Beta Trial launch and is well on its way to connect the entire nation with the transformational Jio True 5G services by December 2023,’ said the company.

Ambur, Chidambaram, Namakkal, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Sivakasi, Tiruchengode and Villupuram in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry were covered in the latest round of network addition exercise.

5G is the fifth-generation mobile network capable of transmitting a large set of data at a very rapid speed. 5G has a very low latency which will enhance user experiences in various sectors. Low latency describes the efficiency to process a very high volume of data messages with a minimal delay.