Rishab Shetty’s Kantara to be exhibited at the UN in Geneva

Indian cinema is experiencing a really exciting period right now, with numerous creators and films receiving well-deserving international praise. Another south Indian movie is making waves internationally shortly after RRR’s Naatu Naatu success at the Oscars.

On March 17, Kantara by Rishab Shetty will be on display at the UN in Geneva’s Pathe Balexert in Hall No 13.

Rishab Shetty, a writer, director, and actor, has already arrived in Geneva and finished the oral presentation.

The Center for Global Affairs and Public Policy announced on social media that ‘@shetty rishab will be presenting on Indian Cinema’s role in stimulating discussions on ecology, climate, and conservation, at UNHRC Session in Geneva. CGAPP Director Anindya Sengupta met him on the sidelines of the Session as #Kantara star brings Indian stories to the world stage.’

