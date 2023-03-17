Taylor Swift to drop four previously unreleased songs at midnight in celebration of her The Eras Tour

For her followers, Taylor Swift has some wonderful news. She announced last night that she will release four never-before-heard songs at midnight in honour of her The Eras Tour. The Tour will begin today in Glendale, California.

Taylor Swift announced the news on her Instagram, writing, ‘Tonight at midnight, I’m releasing four previously unreleased songs in celebration of The Eras Tour.’ These tracks, according to the singer, are ‘All of the Ladies You Loved Before,’ ‘If This Was a Movie,’ ‘Eyes Wide (Taylor’s Version),’ and ‘Safe & Sound’ (Ft. Joy William and John Boy Music) (Taylor’s Version).

‘All of the Girls You Loved Before’ is an outtake from the singer’s 2019 album Lover. The single track has not been released but leaked earlier this year. The other three tracks are re-recordings of back catalogue tunes. These were the songs that were sold without her consent for $300 million.

As The Eras Tour is about to start, it’s interesting to note that tickets to Taylor Swift’s concert have dropped considerably.

Prior to the singer’s first two performances at Glendale, AZ’s State Farm Stadium, it was discovered that tickets were available for as low as $164, excluding fees.