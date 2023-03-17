Today, doctors’ strikes will affect outpatient services throughout Kerala.

On Friday, medical professionals in the state will skip work in protest of what they claim is police slowness in catching the attackers of a cardiologist at Kozhikode Fathima Hospital over a week ago.

At both private and public hospitals, outpatient procedures will be hampered by the 12-hour strike, which runs from 6 am to 6 pm. Surgery, emergency room, and intensive care unit operations won’t be impacted, informed the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

Together with the IMA, the strike is being supported by the Kerala Government Medical College Teachers Association and the Indian Dental Association

Bystanders attacked Dr. P. K. Asokan, a top cardiologist at Fathima Hospital, after a patient complained that her post-natal care had been delayed. He suffered severe wounds as a result of the March 4 incident. The patient received care from his wife, Dr. Anitha.