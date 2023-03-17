Two more trains derail in separate incidents in Arizona and Washington state

Two BNSF trains were the most recent to be engaged in a similar event, and train derailments are still being reported from the US. On Thursday, two separate incidents involving the two trains occurred in Arizona and Washington. Diesel fuel was spilled by the Washington State train on tribal lands near Puget Sound. No one was hurt, and the reason for the derailments is still a mystery.

The Washington derailment took place on a berm by Padilla Bay.

According to the state ecology department, some 5,000 gallons (almost 19,000 litres) of diesel fuel leaked outdoors, with the majority of it pouring on the land side of the berm.

State cleanup teams, besides tribal and contract teams, attended to the spill and were working to remove the remaining fuel from two locomotives that derailed. Additional help was also provided by a hazmat team from a nearby oil refinery.

Meanwhile, the derailment in western Arizona happened near the state’s border with California and Nevada. The train was carrying corn syrup and officials did not report any leaks or spills.