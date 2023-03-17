Veteran Malayalam actor Innocent remains in critical condition

Innocent, a seasoned Malayalam actor and former MP, was checked into a private hospital in Kochi when his condition deteriorated. He is reportedly in critical condition, reported the local media. On March 16, Innocent’s health deteriorated worse. In the first week of March, he was hospitalised.

According to reports, Innocent’s health is getting worse but he is still taking his medication. Innocent, who is receiving treatment for cancer-related issues, is being supported by a ventilator.

In 2012, he received a non-Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosis. He visited the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi in 2015 to receive treatment.