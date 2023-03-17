‘Work is in progress’ around India’s very own space tourism module, says report by ISRO

In a report released on Thursday, S. Somnath, chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), stated that ‘work is under progress’ on India’s very own space tourism module. According to the quote, Somnath also added that the module is ‘safe and reusable’.

Spaceflights that are sub-orbital, orbital, and occasionally beyond Earth orbit are considered space tourism. It refers to the action of going into space, primarily for leisure, and it is highly exciting.

A number of businesses, including as Virgin Galactic and SpaceX, have already taken action and announced plans for commercial spaceflight in the near future. Nonetheless, such flights have proven expensive.

As quoted, the ISRO chairman said that the enthusiasts will be able to take a trip to space by 2030 as he put a timeline to the space travel module. As per the report, the estimated cost of the trip would be Rs 6 crore.

Somnath said, ‘The per ticket price is likely to be around Rs 6 crore. People who take the trip will also be able to call themselves astronauts.’