A panel including Renu Raj had informed NGT of the dangers of chemical pollution from Brahmapuram

If one takes into account a report created a few months ago, the disaster at the Brahmapuram solid waste treatment that caused air pollution in and around Kochi city in the first part of March was on expected lines.

A three-member subcommittee that included the then Ernakulam District Collector Renu Raj had warned of the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant being a major source of pollution when it identified and prepared a short-list of possible sources of chemical pollution over central Kerala back in October 2022.

The Brahmapuram waste treatment plant and 12 chemical firms were on the list that was provided to the National Green Tribunal (NGT). Yet just as the NGT was starting to implement the sub-findings, committee’s the most recent Brahmapuram fire tragedy struck.