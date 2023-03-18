At least 4 killed, 28 injured after bus turns turtle in Pulwama

Pulwama: At least four passengers were killed and 28 injured on Saturday when the bus in which they were travelling overturned turtle as the driver lost control of the vehicle in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The incident took place on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway in Barsoo area of the south Kashmir district, they said. Four passengers, all residents of Bihar, died in the accident. Twenty-eight passengers were injured and 23 of them have been taken to various hospitals here for treatment, the officials said.

Speaking to ANI, one of the passengers of Bihar said, ‘The driver was driving the bus very well till Awantipura after that driver increased the speed and lost control and met with the accident. The driver ran from the accident spot’. ‘Around 50-52 people were there in the bus. 3-4 persons are critical and several people are injured’, he added. Further details into the matter are awaited.