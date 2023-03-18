Brahmapuram Fire: NGT fines Kochi Corporation Rs. 100 Cr.

The Kochi Corporation was fined Rs 100 crore by the National Green Tribunal on Saturday in retaliation for the Brahmapuram fire. The civic organisation has been given a month to deposit the funds with the Chief Secretary.

The devastating fire at the Brahmapuram solid waste treatment facility, which resulted in severe air pollution in the city of Kochi for about two weeks at the beginning of this month, drew criticism from the NGT from the Kerala Government.

After accepting the case voluntarily based on media allegations, a bench presided by by Justice A K Goyal placed the burden of proof on the State Government.

The government was blamed by the tribunal for the fire, the delay in extinguishing it, and the subsequent damage to public health.