Chief Minister announces formation of 19 new districts

Jaipur: Rajasthan government has decided to form 19 new districts in the state. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced this decision during the budget session in the Rajasthan Assembly. The government also decided to form 3 new divisions. With this, the total number of districts in the state has gone up to 50.

List Of 19 New Districts Here

Anupgarh, Balotra, Beawar, Deeg, Didwana-Kuchaman City, Dudu, Gangapur City, Jaipur North, Jaipur South, Jodhpur East, Jodhpur West, Kekri, Kotputli, Khairthal, Neemkathana, Phalodi, Salumbar, Sanchore, Shahpura (Bhilwara).

Banswara, Pali, Sikar were named as new divisions, taking the total number of divisions in the state to 10.