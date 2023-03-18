DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Dubai based airline launches flights to new destination

Mar 18, 2023, 10:19 am IST

Dubai: Dubai-based airline flydubai launched new flight service. The air carrier will operate 5 flights a week  to Milan Bergamo Airport (BGY) in Italy. The carrier will increase the frequency to a daily service from April 18. The air carrier’s network in Italy has grown to 4. At present it operates flights to Catania, Naples and Pisa.

Emirates will codeshare on these routes and the flights will operate from Terminal 3 at Dubai International (DXB). For more details, go to flydubai.com, the official flydubai App, the Call Centre in Dubai on 600 54 44 45.

