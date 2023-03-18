Expats win $1 million in Dubai Duty Free draw

Dubai: A group of 54 expats won $1 million during the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire Promotion draw. These lucky winners belong to different nationalities but all working for the same company.

The lucky ticket holder, Sanjay Lalla, 54, from India, said the winning ticket number 3837 was purchased on February 28 at The Irish Village in Garhoud during the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. Sanjay Lalla purchased the ticket along with his colleagues comprising of Indian, Pakistani, Filipino and Sri Lankan nationals. They all are working at dnata.

Sanjay Lalla is the 208th Indian national to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999. Meanwhile, Hassan Al Mustafa, a 49-year-old Syrian national based in Dubai, won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Diamond White) car, with ticket number 0358 he purchased online on February 28 for the Finest Surprise Series 1833. Indian national Muppalla Veera Satya Raju Narayan, 58, who works as civil engineer, won a BMW R nineT Urban GS (Imperial Blue Metallic) motorbike. Ayub Murad Ali Al Balusi, a 44-year old Omani national based in Sharjah, won a BMW F 850 GS Adventure (Triple Black) motorbike.