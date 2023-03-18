Indian Railways increases frequency of this train

Patna: Indian Railways has decided to increase the frequency of Dhanbad-Patna Inter City Express (13331/1332). The train will now operate on Sundays as well, apart from its regular operational days of Monday to Saturday. The Dhanbad-Patna InterCity Express 13331/1332 is the only rail that connects the two cities during the day.

Train number 13331 will leave Dhanbad at 08:05 am and arrives at Patna at 5:30 pm. Train number 13332 will leave Dhanbad at 08:30 am and arrives at Patna at 6:40 pm. Both trains halt at Barakar, Chittaranjan, Jamtara, Vidyasagar and Madhupur junctions. Jasidih junction, Simultala, Jhajha, Gidhaur, Jamui, Mananpur, Kiul junction and Lakhisarai junction. Badhiya, Hathidah junction, Mokama junction, Barh, Bakhtiyarpur junction, Khusrupur and Rajendra Nagar terminals also fall on the same route.