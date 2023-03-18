Innocent’s condition is improving, he is responding to medications: hospital sources

Actor Innocent’s health has become better since he was hospitalised to a private hospital in Kochi. ‘The actor is reacting well to the medications,’ informed hospital sources. After getting a throat infection, the former Irinjalakuda MP was taken to the hospital. He has spent the last week being monitored at the hospital.

Innocent, who is well-known for his wit and amiable on-screen persona, received a throat cancer diagnosis in 2012. He declared that he was fully healed of the illness in 2015.

Since then, he has served as a source of inspiration for everyone fighting the illness. In his book ‘Cancer wardile chiri,’ he discussed his experiences (Smile in the cancer ward).