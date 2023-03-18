International Criminal Court issued arrest warrant against Putin for crimes against Ukraine

As punishment for war crimes committed in Ukraine, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest order for Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday.

Moscow has consistently refuted claims that during its one-year invasion of its neighbour, its forces committed atrocities.

Putin is wanted by the ICC on charges of wrongful expulsion of minors and wrongful transfer of individuals from the territory of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.

Reuters stated earlier this week that the court was anticipated to issue warrants as the first step in its inquiry into the situation in Ukraine.

The Russian Commissioner for Children’s Rights, Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, was also served with arrest warrants on the same allegations.