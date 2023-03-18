Land fraud: SC won’t quash Cardinal George Alencherry’s criminal cases

The Supreme Court declined to dismiss the criminal cases against Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, the Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church, on Friday due to alleged irregularities in the sale of properties owned by the Ernakulam-Angamalay Archdiocese. This was a setback for Cardinal Mar George Alencherry.

George Alencherry’s special leave petition (SLP) challenging the Kerala High Court’s August 2021 decision to uphold the criminal investigation into him for the land scam was denied by the court.

The Supreme Court further voiced its concern with the subsequent decisions made by the High Court’s single bench regarding the petition of Alencherry (after refusing to quash the case against him).