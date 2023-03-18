Mahzooz Draw: Indian expat wins Dh1 million

Dubai: An Indian expat has become the first ‘guaranteed millionaire’ of Mahzooz Draw. An Indian national named Dipish based in Abu Dhabi won Dh1,000,000 at the 119th weekly draw. Dipish aged 38 works as graphic designer for a large supermarket chain.

25 other participants matched 4 out of 4 numbers and shared the second prize of Dh200,000, earning Dh8,000 each. 1,030 other winners matched 3 out of 3 numbers, and received Dh250 each.

Also Read: Indian Railways increases frequency of this train

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35 and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. This enables them to enter multiple draws, the Fantastic Friday Epic Draw and the Super Saturday Draws, by choosing two different set of numbers.The Super Saturday Draws require participants to pick 5 out of 49 numbers for a chance to win the top prize of Dh10 million, the second prize of Dh1 million, or the third prize of Dh350. Participants will also be automatically entered into the raffle draw in which three guaranteed winners will each receive Dh100,000. The new Fantastic Friday Epic Draw requires participants to choose 6 numbers out of 39 for a chance to win Dh10 million for no additional participation fee. Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.