PFI aspired to establish Islamic governance in India: NIA

The Popular Front of India (PFI), an organisation affiliated with Islam, was completely banned from the country as of Friday, according to the chargesheet submitted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the Kerala case.

According to the chargesheet, the PFI’s main goal was to undermine democracy and impose Islamic control in India. The chargesheet, which was sent to the NIA court in Kochi, contains the names of about 59 individuals.

The chargesheet was submitted following more than 100 different sites across the state being searched by the NIA.

As ‘proceeds of terrorism,’ the NIA had attached 17 assets and frozen 18 bank accounts belonging to the suspects over the course of its probe.

An official said that the party had established and was running a reporters’ wing, a service wing or ‘hit teams,’ and a physical and armed training wing.

‘Investigations have shown that PFI was giving selected cadre guns training while passing it off as physical education and yoga instruction using its many campuses, facilities, and infrastructure. In order to kill their targets, they also organised a ‘reporters wing’ and ‘service squads or hit teams,’ ‘explained the official.