The Admin Tribunal postpones taking further action against KTU VC Ciza till March 23

Any further action against Dr. Ciza Thomas, Vice Chancellor of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, based on the show-cause notice sent to her by the State Government, has been stayed by the Kerala Administrative Tribunal till March 23.

Although though Ciza is set to step down from her position as Principal of the Government Engineering College on March 31, the government gave her the notice before to taking any disciplinary action.

In the show-cause notice, the government claimed that accepting the position of Vice Chancellor without its approval was against service regulations. Ciza, however, argued in court that the Governor’s decree had allowed her to assume the position of Vice Chancellor, and she begged for the show-cause notice to be revoked. On March 23, the situation will once again be examined.

The former name Kerala Technological University is frequently used to refer to the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University.