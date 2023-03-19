Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price remained unchanged in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 44,240 per 8 gram and Rs 5330 per 1 gram. Yesterday, gold price edged higher sharply by Rs 1200 per 8 gram and crossed Rs 44,000 mark. Gold price touched an all-time high yesterday.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures climbed to life-time high of Rs 59,461 per 10 gram. The yellow metal price finished Rs 1,414 per 10 gm higher at Rs 59,420 levels on the weekend session, logging weekly gain of around 5.86% against the previous weekend close of Rs 56,130 per 10 gram.

In international market, spot gold price finished at $1,988.50 per ounce levels, clocking 6.48% weekly rise against the previous week close of $1,867 per ounce.