Ecuador received jolts after a powerful earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.7 hit the nation

Ecuador was hit by a 6.7 magnitude earthquake on March 18, 2023. The earthquake struck the country’s northern coast, with its epicenter located off the coast of Esmeraldas province.

The earthquake was felt in several cities, including Quito, the capital of Ecuador. There have been no immediate reports of casualties or damage, but authorities have begun to assess the situation.

Ecuador is situated in a seismically active region, and earthquakes are not uncommon in the country. In 2016, a powerful earthquake struck the coast of Ecuador, resulting in over 650 deaths and significant damage to infrastructure.

Earthquakes can have devastating effects on communities, particularly in developing countries with limited resources for disaster management and recovery.

Efforts are being made to improve earthquake preparedness and response in Ecuador, including the development of early warning systems and the strengthening of building codes.

The recent earthquake serves as a reminder of the importance of disaster preparedness and resilience, particularly in areas prone to natural disasters.