Emirates releases schedule of summer flights

Dubai: The national air carrier of Dubai, Emirates has published northern summer schedule starting March 26, 2023. The airline has resumed its services to 5 cities; and introduced flights to 1 new destination (Tel Aviv).

Here are all the services Emirates will be introducing:

Europe:

Amsterdam: from 14 to 19 weekly flights starting April 2.

Athens: Addition of a daily seasonal service to serve summer demand between June 1 to September 30.

Bologna: from 5 flights a week to a daily service starting May 1.

Budapest: from 5 flights a week to a daily service by June 1.

London: start of 2nd daily service to London Stansted on May 1. This will take Emirates’ London operations to 11 daily flights – including 6 times daily to London Heathrow and 3 times daily to Gatwick.

Venice: from 5 to 6 flights a week from March 26, increasing to a daily service from June 1.

Africa:

Cairo: from 25 to 28 weekly flights by October 29.

Dar es Salaam: from 5 flights a week to daily flights starting May 1.

Entebbe: from 6 flights a week to daily flights starting July 1.

Australia and New Zealand:

Emirates’ non-stop Australia flights will return to pre-pandemic levels to Sydney from May 1, Melbourne from March 26, and Brisbane on June 1.

Brisbane: An additional daily service starting June 1 will take Emirates to 14 flights per week to Brisbane.

Christchurch: restart of daily service from Dubai via Sydney from March 26.

Melbourne: addition of 3rd daily service to Melbourne from March 26 via Singapore.

Sydney: addition of 3rd daily non-stop service from May 1.Bangkok: Addition of 5th daily service from August 1.

Beijing: To commence daily non-stop Boeing 777-300ER service from March 15, upgrading to an A380 effective 01 May. A second daily service will commence effective September 1 with an A380.

Hong Kong: Addition of a daily non-stop flight from March 29. This increases Emirates’ operations to 14 weekly flights including its existing daily Dubai-Bangkok-Hong Kong service.

Kuala Lumpur: Addition of a third daily service from June 1.

Tokyo: Resumption of services to Tokyo Haneda with daily flights on April 2. This takes Emirates’ Japan operations to 21 daily flights including a daily A380 service to Tokyo-Narita and a daily Boeing 777 service to Osaka.