Honda recalls 5 lakh cars due to this issue

New York: Popular car makers, Honda has decided to recall more than 5 lakh cars. The automaker will recall a half-million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada. These vehicles were recalled because the front seat belts may not latch properly.

The recall covers models including the 2017 through 2020 CR-V, the 2018 and 2019 Accord, the 2018 through 2020 Odyssey, 2019 Insight and Acura RDX from the 2019 and 2020 model years.

Also Read: Know how to check online PAN-Aadhaar link status

Honda informed that the surface coating on the channel for the buckle can deteriorate over time. The release button can shrink against the channel at lower temperatures, increasing friction and stopping the buckle from latching. If the buckle doesn’t latch, a driver or passenger may not be restrained in a crash, increasing the risk of injury.

Dealers will replace the front seat belt buckle release buttons or the buckle assemblies if needed. Owners will be notified by letter starting April 17.