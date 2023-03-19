Indian Railways announces summer special train connecting these cities: Full schedule

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to operate a summer special train between West Bengal’s Malda town and Mumbai. The new train will be operated by Eastern Railway from April 10 to May 29.

Full Schedule:

Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CSMT) – Malda Town Special will depart CSMT station at 11:05 am on every Monday between April 10 and May 29 (total of 8 trips).Malda Town – CSMT special will leave Malda Town at 12:20 pm on every Wednesday between April 12 and May 31 (8 trips).

The summer special train will stop at New Farakka, Barharwa, Sahibganj, Kahalgaon, Bhagalpur, Sultanganj, Jamalpur, Abhaypur and Kiul stations in both the directions.

The railway has recently launched Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminal, Mumbai – Jaynagar Weekly Holi Special, which will operate till March 25.