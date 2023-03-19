Indian Railways revises schedule of several trains: Full list

Mumbai: The Western Railway zone of the Indian Railways has revised timings of several trains. ‘WR to revise the timings of some trains with a view to enhance the punctuality of trains. The departure timings of a few trains while the timings at en route stations of few other trains have been changed,’ said the national transporter in a statement.

Full list:

Train number 22474 Bandra Terminus – Bikaner Express which leaves Bandra Terminus at 14.50 hours, will depart at 14.40 hours from March 28, 2023

Train number 22951 Bandra Terminus – Gandhidham Express departs from Bandra Terminus at 14.50 hours. This train will run at 14.40 hours from March 31, 2023.

Train number 09171 Surat-Bharuch Mainline Electric Multiple Unit leaves Surat at 18: 18 hours. From March 28, 2023, this train will leave at 18: 37 hours.

Train number 19407 Ahmedabad-Varanasi Express leaves Ahmedabad at 21: 55 hours. From March 30, 2023, this train will run from Ahmedabad at 21: 45 hours.

Also Read: Indian Railways announces summer special train connecting these cities: Full schedule

The timings of the following trains will be changed for enroute stations:

Train number 12931 Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Double Decker Express with effect from March 28, 2023.

Train number 19217 Bandra Terminus-Veraval Saurashtra Janta Express with effect from March 28, 2023.

Train number 14708 Bandra Terminus-Bikaner Ranakpur Express with effect from March 28, 2023.

Train number 22929 Dahanu Road-Vadodara Superfast Express with effect from March 28, 2023.

Train number 09155 Surat-Vadodara MEMU Special with effect from March 28, 2023.

Train number 22476 Coimbatore- Hisar AC Express with effect from April 1, 2023.

Train number 20923 Tirunelveli-Gandhidham Humsafar Express will change from March 30.