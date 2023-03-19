Japanese PM Fumio Kishida to be on a two-day India visit to focus on strengthening partnership

Fumio Kishida, the Prime Minister of Japan, is scheduled to visit India in the coming days to strengthen the Indo-Pacific partnership between the two countries. During his visit, Kishida is expected to hold discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a range of issues, including trade, defense, and security. The two leaders are also expected to discuss the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and ways to enhance cooperation in this area.

Apart from his official engagements, Kishida is also expected to visit the iconic Bodhi Tree in Bodh Gaya, Bihar, which is revered by Buddhists around the world. He is also likely to participate in a cultural program and interact with members of the Indian-Japanese community.

The visit comes at a time when India and Japan are seeking to enhance their strategic partnership in the Indo-Pacific region. Japan is a key partner of India in the areas of trade, investment, and technology transfer. The two countries have also been collaborating closely on a range of strategic issues, including maritime security, counter-terrorism, and defense cooperation.

India and Japan have been working together to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific region that is based on the principles of democracy, transparency, and respect for international law. The two countries have also been cooperating on various infrastructure projects in the region, including the development of the Chennai-Bangkok Industrial Corridor and the Asia-Africa Growth Corridor.

Kishida’s visit is expected to further strengthen the strategic partnership between India and Japan and pave the way for greater cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.