Know how to check online PAN-Aadhaar link status

New Delhi: Linking of PAN (Permanent Account Number) with Aadhaar Card is mandatory in India. The deadline to link PAN with Aadhaar is March 31, 2023. If you do not link your PAN with Aadhaar, your PAN will become invalid from April 01, 2023.

‘As per Income-tax Act, 1961, it is mandatory for all PAN holders, who do not fall under the exempt category, to link their PAN with Aadhaar before 31.3.2023. From 1.04.2023, the unlinked PAN shall become inoperative,’ tweeted Income Tax department.

Steps to check is PAN is linked with Aadhaar Card:

View PAN-Aadhaar link status without signing in on www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/

On the e-Filing Portal homepage, go to ‘Quick Links’ and click on Link Aadhaar Status.

Enter your PAN and Aadhaar Number, and click on View Link Aadhaar Status.

On successful validation, a message will be displayed regarding your Link Aadhaar Status.

If the Aadhaar-Pan link is in progress, then the below message will appear on the screen;

‘Your Aadhaar-PAN linking request has been sent to UIDAI for validation. Please check the status later by clicking on ‘Link Aadhaar Status’ link on Home Page’

If the Aadhaar PAN linking is successful, then it will display the following message;

‘You PAN is already linked to given Aadhaar’