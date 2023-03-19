Mahzooz Draw: Indian expat wins Dh1 million

Dubai: Another Indian expat has become the ‘guaranteed millionaire’ of Mahzooz Draw. Indian national named Pradeep has won the fortune in the 120th weekly Mahzooz draw. Pradeep is the second guaranteed winner who took home Dh1 million. Last week, an Indian national named Dipish based in Abu Dhabi won Dh1,000,000.

27 lucky participants matched 4 out 5 numbers and shared the second prize of Dh200,000. They will get Dh7,407 each. 1,392 other winners matched 3 out of 5 numbers, and received Dh250 each. A total of1,420 participants won the draw. The total prize money won was Dh1,548,000. The new top prize of Dh20 million went unclaimed this week.

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35 and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. This enables them to enter multiple draws, the Fantastic Friday Epic Draw and the Super Saturday Draws, by choosing two different set of numbers.The Super Saturday Draws require participants to pick 5 out of 49 numbers for a chance to win the top prize of Dh10 million, the second prize of Dh1 million, or the third prize of Dh350. Participants will also be automatically entered into the raffle draw in which three guaranteed winners will each receive Dh100,000. The new Fantastic Friday Epic Draw requires participants to choose 6 numbers out of 39 for a chance to win Dh10 million for no additional participation fee. Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.